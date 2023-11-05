BIDDEFORD – Donald “Don” Harper passed away Oct. 31, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after suffering for eight months from an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He fought every single day to try and stay with us for as long as he could.

Don was born in Springfield, Mo. on May 15, 1945. He was raised by his amazing mother, Ruth. She taught him to love the outdoors but also how to cook, iron, and sew on a button. She raised him to respect everyone and love animals and growing things.

After graduating from the Iowa Military Academy in 1964 he spent 10 years in the army reserve in Omaha, Neb.

Don attended and graduated from the National Landscape Institute as a landscape designer. He designed gardens for homes all over the Midwest.

In 1975 he met his wife, Julie, at a discotheque. They both discovered their mutual love of music and dancing and never looked back. They moved to Maine in 1977 and bought a house with some land that Don eventually turned into Whistling Wings Farm which became the largest raspberry operation in Maine.

Don held a number of federal and state licenses for wildlife rehab. Many injured birds and animals came to the farm to be cared for by his gentle hands. In 1997, Don became the animal control officer for the Biddeford Police Department. He loved the job, especially the officers who worked there. Everyone who knew Don loved his sense of humor and generous nature.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Christopher, daughters Tasha, Tammy, and Kathy; granddaughter, Christina, grandson, Connor; and great-grandson, Kylo; his two sisters, Janice and Jackie and his two brothers, Terry and Tyson.

He was predeceased by his father, Gene, his mother,,Ruth; and his beloved son, Jeremy.

Don strongly felt that there have been enough marathons and money raised to eradicate cancer, but it seems no matter how much is raised, nothing changes. He asks that you simply hug those you love and be grateful for every day.

The family would like to thank all their friends and neighbors for the support given to them over these last eight months.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held Dec. 10 at the Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise.

