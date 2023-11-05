LEWISTON – Robert Moulton, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 29, 2023.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1938 to Lillian and Ralph Moulton and attended Lewiston schools, graduating in 1955.

Upon graduation, he worked at Crest Shoe as a lass/heel puller before joining the U.S. Army where he proudly served from 1956 to 1958. In addition to receiving a Good Conduct Medal, he also received a Marksman Badge (pistol), Expert Badge (Cal 30 MG) and a Tanker’s certificate. In 1962 he was called back to serve in the Cuban Missile Crisis. When his military service was done, he started working part time for the U.S. Postal Service in South Paris before taking a permanent position in Auburn where he worked for 30 years. During that time, he received many awards including a Special Achievement Award and retired on Jan. 3, 1997.

After retirement he enjoyed vacationing with his family at Maine’s oceans and lakes. His hobbies included taking daily walks, playing cards, gambling, watching the “Young and the Restless” and playing volleyball and horseshoes. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always willing to help however he could. He was a great storyteller and will be remembered for the many remarkable stories he shared.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia (Simonetti); his daughter, Belinda Cyr and husband John, his son, Jim Moulton and wife Jessica; his grandchildren, Shohn Cyr and wife Cassie, Ashley Cyr, Tyler Dery and wife MacKenzie, Max Moulton; and great-grandchildren, Delilah, Kalliope and Abel; his sister, Pauline Brown, brother-in-law, Joseph Gamache, his sister-in-law, Joyce (Simonetti) Thomas, brothers-in-law Joe Simonetti and Dennis Simonetti; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Arthur, sister, Barbara Gamache and his brother-in-law, Ron Brown.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the care and support they provided.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue starting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Committal prayers and military honors will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210, 207-783-8545.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous