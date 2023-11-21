BATH – Nicholas Sumner Sewall, 87, died peacefully in Bath, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, following a long illness. Nick was born in New York City on June 4, 1936, the son of the late Governor Sumner Sewall and his wife, Helen Ellena Evans Sewall.

A longtime resident of Bath, he attended Hebron Academy, Yale University and Columbia University, where he received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Following college, he returned to Bath and, along with his brother David, began managing Hermit Island Campground as well as Montsweag Farm Restaurant in Woolwich. The island had been bought by his father in 1952 with the intention of preserving it as a natural resource…a promise that has been kept to this day.

He met and married the love of his life, Jeanne Ewart, in 1968. Through the years, they have worked tirelessly as a team on the day to day operations of Hermit Island, which quickly became a summer destination for Mainers as well as those from far and wide.

Nick served on the Board of Directors of MidCoast Hospital and Maine Maritime Museum. The Sewall family was deeply rooted in shipbuilding and Nick could talk endlessly about boats of any kind. He loved being on the water and, in earlier days, would often be spotted near Small Point skippering the island’s passenger vessel, Yankee, with a full complement of sightseers. He loved to collect antique cars and took many trips around town in his Lagonda or his Jaguar, always accompanied by a golden retriever or two. He was quick with a smile and had a lively wit.

Nick is remembered with love by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne Sewall; their son, Christopher Sumner Sewall; and his sister, Alexandra Mackey of Florida.

He was predeceased by his brother, David.

A service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Dec. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. In addition, a celebration of his life will be held in late spring on Hermit Island when the rosa rugosas are in bloom.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

﻿Gift in his memory may

be made to:

Maine Maritime Museum

243 Washington St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

Chans Home Health Care

60 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

Coastal Humane Society

30 Range Road

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous