WINDHAM – David Norman Edgecomb, 84, lived a life filled with family, kindness, warmth, lightheartedness, witty-humor and laughter. David died on Nov. 18, 2023, in the loving care of his wife, and support of his children, family members, care givers, and the skillful services provided by Maine HealthCare at Home and Hospice of Southern Maine.

David was born on July 20, 1939, in Portland, and grew up in Kezar Falls. During his younger years he spent many Maine summers on the shore of Sebago Lake, at the family-owned Goodwin’s Lodge. This time on the water later led him to a summer lifeguard position as a teen on Bridgton’s Highland Lake, an experience he spoke fondly of.

David began a lifelong interest in athletics at an early age, playing football and basketball at Fryeburg Academy. His experience at Fryeburg had a lasting influence on his life, from friendships formed to his undeniable appreciation for the annual Fryeburg Fair. He attended college at the University of Maine at Orono and later completed his Master’s degree at the University of Southern Maine. David started his longstanding career as an educator at the Burns School in Saco before transitioning for a 30+ year career at Southern Maine Community College.

David’s passion for athletics extended beyond teaching Physical Education, to player, coach and spectator. From his early days of play at Fryeburg Academy, to an adult softball league, and countless golfing adventures with many “golfing buddies” and his son over the years, sports remained central to David’s life. Known by many of his students and players as “Edgie”, his soccer, baseball, softball, and volleyball coaching career spanned decades and positively impacted many. When not playing or coaching, he was often found in the stands or would be at home tuning into local high school, college and professional sports contests – he enjoyed it all!

Life beyond athletics included hobbies and time spent with friends and family. David was an avid collector with varying interests including sports cards and memorabilia, stamps and coins. He enjoyed travel with his wife, with several trips to Ireland, multiple summers in Rangeley and winters in Myrtle Beach. He knew almost every back road in The Maine Atlas and Gazetteer, and loved to drive – always knowing how to get there, “the back way”.

David was predeceased by his parents Norman and Eleanor (Dresser) Edgecomb. He is survived by his beloved wife Darlene and their cat Teddy; son Scott Edgecomb and fiancé Amy Sisson, daughters Elizabeth Lewsen-Green and her husband Dennis Green, Suzanne Klock and her husband Russell; and brother Richard Edgecomb and his wife Patricia. David adored his family, including grandsons Jeromey Green and his wife Felicia Formisano, Riley Green, granddaughter Jaqueline Klock, and Scott and Amy’s daughters, Shayla, Kiera, and Kendra Eubanks.

A private graveside service will be held in Kezar Falls on Monday, Nov. 27.

﻿Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

If you wish to contribute in David’s honor,

please consider donations in his memory to:

Hospice of Southern Maine (Give to HSM – Hospice of Southern Maine

(thankyou4caring.org)) or:

Maine HealthCare at Home (Online Donation

MaineHealth)

