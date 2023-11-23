SANFORD – Laurette J. Johnson, 88, of Sanford died on Nov. 17, 2023. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Laurettes ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

