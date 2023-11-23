Historical society

to host open house

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society open house is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at its headquarters, 100 Main St./Route 4A in Bar Mills.

Holiday gifts will be sold in the museum store, museum exhibits will be open and there will be caroling. Light refreshments will be served.

The historical society does not hold public open hours during the winter months, but will appointments are available at 929-1684 or bhhs@buxtonhollishistorical.org.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton.

Thanksgiving timeout

Town offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

There will be no curbside trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day; Thursday’s trash will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 25.

