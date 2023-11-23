Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $10; $5, child; $20, family. Takeout containers available.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 2, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Eat in or take out. $10; $5, children under 12; proceeds go to maintain original one-room White Rock School.

