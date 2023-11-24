BRUNSWICK – Ann E. Raymond, 80, formerly of Monmouth, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 at Thornton Hall Assisted Living in Brunswick.

Ann was born on Feb. 24, 1943 in Portland to Philmon G. Hatch and Sarah Reed (Binford) Hatch. She was a bright and gifted student. At the age of 15, as a junior in high school, Ann worked on a research project at Jackson Memorial Laboratories in Bar Harbor, studying the effects of Vitamin A on birth defects, and later attended Nasson College in an advanced study program. Ann left for Cornell College in Iowa at the end of her junior year in high school then returned to Falmouth during the next summer to finish her work and get her high school diploma. Next was a move to New York and Hunter College and then NYU. Ann met and married David M. Watson and they lived in New York City, N.Y. and Hillsborough, N.H.

Ann later moved to Yarmouth and opened a restaurant, Castle Cooks, at Sports ETC in Brunswick. She became reacquainted with an old high school friend, Ronald Raymond, and they eventually married.

In 1984 Ann and Ron moved into her dream home, an 1800 farmhouse in Monmouth where Ann enjoyed hosting friends and family, cultivating beautiful gardens, collecting antiques, and volunteering in the community. She was passionate about history, science, gardening, antiques, genealogy and travel. She was a wonderful grandmother and enjoyed being active in the lives of her grandchildren as they grew up. In Ann’s later years she enjoyed spending winters in Homosassa, Fla. with her husband, enjoying a busy social life and hunting for antiques at yard sales with her sister, Pat.

Ann was predeceased by her brother, Stephen A. Hatch; and her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Raymond of Brunswick; her son, Douglas Watson and his companion, Jackie Simmons Olsen of Georgetown; two stepsons, Patrick Raymond and his wife Marguerite of Buxton, and Jeffrey Raymond and his companion, Lindsay Dean of Lebanon, N.H.; her sister, Patricia Hebblethwaite and husband David of Homosassa, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Owen and Lily Raymond.

Burial will be at the Village Cemetery in Roxbury. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.