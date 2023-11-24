BRUNSWICK – Ruth M. Lewis, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick.

She was born in Marton, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, England on Sept. 26, 1933, the daughter of Ethel M. (Hillman) Clifton. She grew up in Trent Port, Marton and before she was able to finish school she contracted spinal meningitis and spent a year in the hospital. After recovering she began working at the Gainsborough News.

She met the love of her life, Richard G. Lewis while he was stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. They married on July 3, 1954 at Richmond Park in Gainsborough, England. They had 64 wonderful years together raising three children while being stationed in England, Connecticut and Pennsylvania and finally retiring after 20 years in Brunswick. They spent more time together traveling after his retirement from State service. She loved to sew, knit, cook and was an avid gardener, backyard birdwatcher and loved Pekingnese dogs.

She is survived by her son, Gene M. Lewis, of Lisbon, two daughters, Lisa A. Lewis of Pittson and Michelle J. L. (Michael) Howe of Phippsburg; three grandchildren, Kristen M. Barter, of Woolwich, Brad (Sara) Merrill of Lisbon Falls, Michael G.L. Coffin of Bath, grandson-in-law, R. Scott Barter; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett K. Barter and Axel J. Barter of Boothbay; one brother, Johnny Clifton, sisters Janet (Ron) Westhead, Christine Hill, Denise (Joe) Farnell, and June (Kim) Pereria in England; and many special and cherished nieces and nephews in England and Canada; one brother-in-law, Robert T. Lewis and son Gary of Nanjemoy, Md.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard G. Lewis; sister, Shirley Clifton; and mother, Ethel M. Clifton; brother-in-law, Peter Wilkinson and sister-in-law, Jane D. Lewis.

The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at CHANS Hospice of Brunswick, Meagan Walker, CNA, and all the staff at Horizons for taking great care of our mother during her time of need. We can’t express how grateful we are for your help during this difficult time.

At her request there will be no visiting hours or services. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to

The Dempsey Center,

P.O Box 277,

Auburn, ME 04212