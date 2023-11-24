PORTLAND – A. Jay Shaffer, 70, passed away on Saturday Nov. 18, 2023 in Portland.

Jay was born on Feb. 23, 1953 in New York, N.Y. to parents, David M. and Shirley (Kohn) Shaffer.

Jay was raised on Long Island, attended Roslyn South High School, George Washington University, Hofstra, and the New York Restaurant School. He became a prominent figure in the restaurant industry. Jay owned several establishments, most notably the Shaffer City Oyster Bar and Grill in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. His oyster bar achieved widespread acclaim, earning a reputation as one of the best in the country, a source of immense pride for Jay.

A true New York sports enthusiast, Jay was a fan of the Mets, Jets, Knicks, and Islanders. Skiing and golfing were cherished pastimes, particularly in Vermont and Canada, where he enjoyed these activities with his sons. Known for hosting the best tailgate parties, he held season tickets for the Jets for over two decades. Jay also had a deep appreciation for fine art, evidenced in the names of his two cats, Vincent and Monet. Boisterous and genuine, he left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered, his presence larger than life.

Jay was predeceased by his parents; and his son David Matthew Shaffer.

He is survived by his son, James Andrew Shaffer and his wife Liz Wilson-Shaffer; along with his grandson, Archie Wilson Shaffer. Jay also leaves behind his cherished cats, Vincent and Monet.

A memorial service for Jay will be held on Monday Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Jay’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Jay’s honor to NAMI at nami.org.