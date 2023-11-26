PORTLAND – Colleen B. Morse, 54, passed away on Nov. 20, 2023, at Maine Medical Center.

Visiting hours celebrating Colleen’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland; with additional visiting on Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service at 12 p.m.

To view Colleen’s memorial page and full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

