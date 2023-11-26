Higgins, Suzanne J. 77, of South Portland, Nov. 20, in Scarborough. Service 7:30 a.m., Dec. 5, St. Albans Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Higgins, Suzanne J. 77, of South Portland, Nov. 20, in Scarborough. Service 7:30 a.m., Dec. 5, St. Albans Episcopal Church, Cape ...
Higgins, Suzanne J. 77, of South Portland, Nov. 20, in Scarborough. Service 7:30 a.m., Dec. 5, St. Albans Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home
Send questions/comments to the editors.