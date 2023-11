LaRose, Marlene A. 89, in Portland, Nov. 22. Visit 4-7 p.m., Nov. 28, Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. Prayers 9:15 a.m., Nov. 29 at funeral home, then 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Cross Church, South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous