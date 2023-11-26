Pease, Barbara Ann (Betts) 96, of Bar Mills, Nov. 23, at home. Service 1 p.m., Nov. 27, West Buxton Baptist Church, burial, Tory Hill Cemetery. Arrangements Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home
