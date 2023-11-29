BIDDEFORD – Constant Kashala Bamani, 69, of Biddeford passed away at his home on Nov. 23, 2023. He was born on Oct. 21, 1954 in Kalima, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the son of Joseph and Marie Josephine (Muzinga) Demeestere.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.dcpatememorials.com/2215/Constant-Bamani-Memorial

Family and friends may pay their respects at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will be a funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford on Friday Dec.1, 2023 at 11 a.m. After mass, a procession to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 120 West Street, Biddeford where he will be laid to rest. Followed by a reception at St. Joseph’s Church Hall.

Constant and his family left war torn Congo and came to the United States as refugees. The Bamani family asks that you pray or play a part in helping this world achieve more peace in these turbulent times. Please send any donation to https://gofund.me/077cc1b5.

