SOUTH PORTLAND – James Spencer “Jim” Smith, 62, passed away on Nov. 19, 2023, after years of declining health. Jim was born in Portland, August 16, 1961, the first born child of Dorothy Woods Smith and Spencer Smith.

Jim attended Bridgton and Westbrook Schools, and later went to Cheverus High School and Worcester Polytech in Massachusetts. He loved to read, especially science fiction. As a teen, he would play Dungeons and Dragons for hours on end. This was a passion that stayed with him well into adulthood, and he found many kindred spirits in the gaming community.

Jim was committed to community service, and was a long standing member of Mentor Discover Inspire. His fellow members say he worked to create a safe place where the men could go to trust each other, listen to each other’s perspectives and receive each other’s wisdom. They remember Jim as always ready to give a helping hand, and caring deeply for the people in his life.

Jim is survived by his mother Dorothy, his father Spencer and Spencer’s wife Kathy; sisters Julie Smith and DJ Landry, brother Steve, his wife Jolie; and nephews Ben, Sam and Jake. He will also be missed by his aunties and cousins, and countless friends.

