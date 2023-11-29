OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Maureen C. Allen, 74, of Cape Elizabeth and Old Orchard Beach, died on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023. Maureen was born in Boston, Mass. on August 26, 1949, the daughter of William and Agnes (Laughlin) Collins.

She graduated summa cum laude from Matignon High School in Boston and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern Maine. Maureen met the love of her life Merrill R Allen while working in Boston. They celebrated 34 years together and built a life filled with love, joy, and family.

﻿Maureen had a lifelong love of learning. She took courses and explored careers in science, education, hospitality and restaurant management at both Regis and Northeastern Universities before moving to Maine and taking a hiatus to raise her daughters.

﻿Maureen was an avid skier and figure skater, a gifted artist, and talented cook. She loved to restore furniture and redecorate; and she could organize and cater themed celebrations better than most professionals. Maureen had a creative and generous spirit. If there was a problem or need, Maureen always found a way to help. She will be deeply missed by many.

﻿Maureen was predeceased by her husband Merrill in 2011. She is survived by three daughters, Kristen Allen of Old Orchard Beach, Rachel Ward and her husband Steve of Connecticut, Elizabeth Allen and her husband Leo Langinger of Seattle; two granddaughters, Madeline and Finley Ward of Connecticut; four siblings, Sr. Patricia Collins DC of New York, Karen Brait of Maryland, Gerald Collins and wife Linda of New Hampshire, and William Collins Jr and wife Anne of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours celebrating Maureen’s life will be held on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. To view Maureen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

﻿Those who wish may make donations in Maureen’s memory to:

The Leukemia &

Lymphoma Society

Donor Services

PO Box 22324

New York, NY 10087

