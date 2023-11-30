SANTA FE, Texas – Anne M. Craige Koteras, 70, of Santa Fe, Texas, went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Anne was born on May 2, 1953, in Bath Maine to proud parents John Whitney Craige Sr. and Marion Elsie Craige. She attended school in Bath, graduating from Morse High School.

Anne was a devoted homemaker and mother to four children. She loved to strike up conversations with strangers while out and about just to learn their story. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the UT Longhorns, Astros, and the Red Sox. Nothing brought her more joy than time spent with her grandchildren. Her love for her family was unconditional.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother John Whitney Craige Jr, sister Susan Jean Craige; daughter Robyn Tilitzki, sons Bryan Koteras, Dustin Koteras (wife Ashley), Donavan Koteras (wife Felecia); 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones.

Anne’s wish was to not have a funeral or memorial service. A small gathering will be held at the graveside in Bath, Maine at a later date.

