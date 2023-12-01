SWANTON, Vt. – On Nov. 21, 2023 the LORD called Lynda D. Stilkey home, 76, formerly of Topsham, after her long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Lynda was born to Cleo and Wanda Hart and raised in Westfield, Mass., before the family moved to New Jersey where she completed her high school years. She graduated from Eastern Univ. in 1969 with a degree in sociology. She married Stewart Stilkey, of Freeport, in Somerville, NJ on June 28, 1969.

﻿After marrying, the couple moved to Brookhaven, Pa. where she worked as a case manager for the Children’s Home in Claymont, Del. Upon the birth of her first child, she assumed the role of mom and home manager. The family moved to Brunswick in 1973. In 1987 Lynda started work as church secretary at Berean Baptist Church in Brunswick serving God, the pastors and the congregants until her retirement in 2012.

﻿Lynda enjoyed gardening, reading, playing the piano, rocks and being a mother.

﻿She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stewart Stilkey of Topsham; three daughters, Amy Cross and husband Kevin of Swanton, Vt,, Susan Luff and husband Robert of Batavia, NY, Rebekah Spinner and husband Todd of Half Moon, NY; a sister, Sharron Witters and husband Lynn of Lawrence Kan., a brother-in-law Stephen Stilkey and wife Jan of Raymond; two grandchildren Makayla and Kaleb Kwasniak.

﻿Funeral services will be announced in the spring of 2024.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh,com

﻿Memorial contributions can be made to the:

Berean Baptist Church library fund

15 Cumberland St.

Brunswick, ME 04011