BRUNSWICK – Marion Amy Malcolm, 86, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2023, at Avita in Brunswick, after living with Alzheimer’s.

Marion was born March 12, 1937, in Gardiner, Maine, to James and Viola (Forrester) Malcolm. She is a descendant of Captain Daniel Malcolm, a Son of Liberty.

She enjoyed playing outdoors, babysitting, sports, piano and singing. Following graduation (GHS 1955), Marion attended Melrose Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her R.N. in 1958. That summer, Marion and her sister, Janet, embarked on a transatlantic trip. Traveling from Quebec, down the St. Lawrence, then crossing the Atlantic to Plymouth, England: they toured ten countries, attending the World’s Fair in Brussels, Belgium.

﻿Marion worked as an R.N. at Melrose Hospital in Melrose, Mass., five years, then returned to Gardiner to take care of her father until his death. Her successful nursing career continued at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta. Marion was known for her caring bedside manner, dedication, and loyalty during her 30 years at Togus, retiring in 1994. A truly loving person, Marion also cared for her mother, sister Virginia, and close friend Teresa, in their time of need.

﻿Throughout her life, Marion enjoyed travel. In the early 1960’s she took the snow train to North Conway, skiing at Cranmore Mountain. There were trips to Australia, New Zealand, Scotland and PEI, cruises to the Caribbean, bus tours and anywhere she could drive. Stories and slides from an early trip to Bermuda, with her sister-in-law and dear friend Ruth, were so entertaining; their laughter emanating such joy and love. She bought a scooter after retirement, reminiscing how fun they were in Bermuda. Friendships made at Togus remained an important part of Marion’s life. Going out to eat, seeing the Rockettes in NYC, a trip to the Maine Huts; she and her friends were always ready to discover a new place or activity. A place she loved spending time was at the Bowie-Malcolm cottage at Small Point, in Phippsburg. From childhood until 2021, Marion treasured her days at camp, often walking the beach or playing cards with family and friends. Marion loved sweets. MacDonald’s Bakery in Gardiner was a favorite stop. Although Marion was not much for cooking; she was delighted to contribute to a potluck with her standbys. Zarex/ginger ale punch, veggies & homemade dip, cheese & crackers, manicotti, and orange sherbet Jello salad.

﻿Marion, the favorite Aunt, was a special person in the lives of her nieces and nephews. She attended their birthdays, graduations, weddings; took them for rides in her convertible, with the top down. She couldn’t wait to take them to an arcade to play PacMan and Frogger. Aunt Marion introduced many of them to skiing, paying for their first lesson and often one ticket each year. She’ll be remembered for always having a smile, candy to share and carrying the video recorder on her shoulder, even while skiing down the mountain. They are deeply appreciative of the time and gifts she generously gave over the years, thankful to share such a loving bond with their Aunt Marion.

﻿Marion was predeceased by her parents, James, and Viola Malcolm; Uncle Hiram; sisters Virginia Malcolm Kane and Janet Malcolm Logan Buck, brother-in-law Duncan Keith Logan and sister-in-law Ruth Malcolm.

﻿She is survived by her brother Robert Malcolm, brother-in-law Robert E. Buck, brother-in-law Theodore Kane; nieces and nephews, Karen, Andy, Jim, Bruce, Roger, Scott, Sonya, David, Alan, Jennifer and Julie and their families; and her many friends.

﻿On behalf of Marion’s family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caretakers at Affinity Hospice and Avita in Brunswick, Maine.

﻿Private services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, arranged by Staples Funeral Home in Gardiner.

﻿Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

Phippsburg Fire

and Rescue

P.O. Box 83

Phippsburg, ME 04562 or:

Gardiner Public Library

152 Water St.

Gardiner, ME 04345