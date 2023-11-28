WOOLWICH – Lyndon Hanna, 67, of Woolwich and Bath, passed away at home with his wife by his side on Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2023, after a long illness.

He was born on August 16, 1956 in Manhattan, NY to Charmaine (Dionne) and Thomas L. Hanna. His father was in the Navy, so Lyn traveled with his family to live in Newport, RI where he spent the first eight years of his life while his father taught at the military school there. Summers were spent in Maine with his grandparents.

He graduated from Morse High School Class of 1974. He entered the military after high school and served in the Army until 1981. He was employed at BIW for 32 years in the Planning Department.

As a teenager he worked at Montsweag Restaurant and learned great cooking skills there. He created a lot of his own recipes, always making enough to feed an army, sharing with friends and family.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Anyone that met Lyn became an instant friend. He was kind, considerate, compassionate, and humane. He was magical with animals and children. He became a DSP later in life and worked and cared for developmentally disabled young men.

He was an avid bicyclist and participated in the American Lung Association Trek Across Maine in the 1980’s. He enjoyed hiking and climbed Mt. Katahdin with friends as well as other smaller mountains throughout Maine. He took his family camping at Flag Staff Lake and eventually bought a piece of an island “up north” which he owned until last year; selling it to a young family who now loves it as much as he did.

﻿He was a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center helping his wife who was the associate director at the time. One time he did security outside of Tom Rush’s green room door. The story goes that an older gentleman approached him and said he was Tom’s father. Lyn opened the door to a surprised Tom because he hadn’t seen his father in years! They sat and talked for hours after the show. We had to wait until after they left, which was after midnight.

﻿He also volunteered many hours at Maine Public Television during their Great TV Auctions.

﻿Lyn had an extensive collection of music in all forms. He studied music history and played percussion in his younger years. He also loved sports and played baseball and softball with a local team.

﻿He traveled to South Africa in 2001 with his good friend Ron Whittier to help build schools and churches. It was the adventure of a lifetime. He loved photography and took lots of footage while he was there. He was the family photographer at many gatherings.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents and sister Elizabeth Rose and countless beloved pets.

﻿He leaves behind his wife Theresa; daughter Cami and her husband Somchai Taesuwan; brother Tom and his wife Brenda; sister-in-law Beth E. Yuken and brother-in-law Edward Esculano; grandchildren Taylor Freeman and Connor Freeman and extended family.

At his request there will not be a service, but let’s get together next summer and reminisce. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

If you would like to do something in his memory, please donate to a humane society or adopt a pet

