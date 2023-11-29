BRUNSWICK – Barbara Ann Anderson, 85, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2023, at Avita of Brunswick after a long journey with frontotemporal dementia.

She was born April 9, 1938 in Chicago to Marion A. (Seibert) and Carl D. Henning. Raised in Western Springs, Ill., she attended Lyons Township High School, Class of 1956, where she was a cheerleader, the Girls’ Club VP and a yearbook editor. At Denison University she was the Rush chairman and Standards chairman of Delta Gamma sorority and on the Women’s Judicial Council. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1960.

She met and married the love of her life, Bruce C. Anderson, in Springfield, Ill. where they started their family. They later moved to Glen Ridge and Morris Plains, NJ. In 1987 they moved to an 1835 Cape farmhouse in Bowdoin, Maine where Barb could showcase her primitive American antiques, quilts, Beaumont pottery and book collection. She continued to work part-time as office manager at Androscoggin Animal Hospital, and associate in the Bowdoin College Registrar’s office.

Barb enjoyed the Bowdoin Summer Music Festival and Maine State Music Theater. She loved her golden retrievers and countless cats, Swedish culture, as well as all things plaid. She traveled all over Maine, and especially loved Monhegan Island. Barb enjoyed her lunches with the Wild Oats Women and dear friends, Cindy and Elaine. She will be remembered for her bright smile, beautiful handwritten cards and all the love she gave.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Kristin A. (Will) Hovey of Foxborough Mass., sons Kent D. Anderson of Astoria, NY and Keith C. Anderson of Brunswick. She is also survived by her grandchildren Olivia A. Hovey of Sunderland, Mass. and Coleman B. Hovey of Foxborough, Mass.

She leaves behind her brothers Douglass R. Henning of North Berwick, Charles W. Henning of Glen Ellyn, Ill. and her sister Jean L. (Christopher) Parker of Cincinnati, Ohio. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Linda T. O’Gara of Batavia, Ill.; three nieces, five nephews; and her cousin Joan L. Santo of Woodbury, Minn..

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bruce C. Anderson; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Ida Anderson, Mabel Anderson; and brother-in-law Daniel P. O’Gara.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME. Interment at a later date will be private.

Donations in her honor may be made to the:

Coastal Humane Society Brunswick, ME at http://www.coastalhumanesociety.org or:

the Alzheimer’s

Association at

https://www.alz.org/

