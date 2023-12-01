SPRING, Texas – Ellen Luce Warren, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at her home in Spring, Texas. Ellen was born in Brunswick, Maine, on May 31, 1955 to the late Alvah Chase Luce and Lillian H Luce Smith.

She graduated in the Class of 1973 from Brunswick High School. She moved to Texas soon after graduation to join her older sister Patricia and start the beginning of many adventures together. She met Johnnie while working at a small restaurant in Houston, Texas, where he visited often. They soon married and had a son, John.

﻿While John was young, Ellen decided to go back to college, enrolling in Photography at Sam Houston State University. There, she met and married Jim, and lived happily together, soon moving back to Spring.

Ellen loved photography and film production, and could often be found behind the camera lens. She began her career in film production in 1988. Her interest and expertise lay in location scouting and management commercials, industrials, documentaries, still shoots, TV series and feature films. Her passion for photography and boundless curiosity were the perfect prerequisites for her success in the film industry. She also had an intense passion for animals, always the first to volunteer taking in a rescue or stray, including her best four legged friend, Terry. She was an active and cherished member at Bammel Church of Christ.

Ellen was preceded in death by John’s father, Johnnie Warren; her late husband Dr. James “Jim” Paster; her siblings Alvah C. Luce II and Cathy Ann Luce, and her cousin Scott S. Fickett, all of Brunswick.

She leaves behind her beloved son, John Charles Warren and his wife Erin of Missouri City, Texas; her sisters Patricia Luce Beene of Natick, Mass. and Connie Luce Howland (Gary) of Monument, Colo., her brother Davia A. Luce (Missy Jameson) of Bangor, Maine; her nieces and nephews Lauri Luce and Zachary Luce (Danny) of San Leandro, Calif., Kate Reid and Claire Reid of Itasca, Texas, Steven and Elsa Beene of Soldotna, Alaska, Gary Clukey of Colorado, and Trevor and Maggie Luce of Casco, Maine; and her cousins Teri Mae and Jon Billingsley, Michael Fickett and Kitsy Vroom, Todd and Barbara Fickett, and John and Lou Ann Hunton.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick, on May 31, 2024, next to her best friend, her sister Cathy.

The family has requested donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, Sam Houston State University’s College of Arts and Media, and/or MD Anderson Cancer Center