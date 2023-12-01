LONDON – Julia Mead Knox died tragically at

Harefield Hospital in London on Nov. 7, 2023, of overwhelming sepsis following a Covid infection. Julia was a doctoral student at Oxford and had only recently returned for the start of her third year. She was born in Waterville, Maine, on Sept. 30, 1986, to Regina Gilmartin Knox and John Benton Knox.

Julia was a beautiful spirit committed to the common good and to people. She was a loving, loyal, and devoted friend. She was always striving in her desire to do the right thing and to be thoughtful and to be kind. She worked so hard. Her work in the field of public health witnessed to her love and commitment. Julia was awarded a highly competitive PhD scholarship from the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science to study at the University of Oxford, where her work in the area of genetics and public health focused on research equity and inclusion.

Julia graduated from Cheverus High School in Portland, received her bachelor’s degree in women’s studies from the University of Vermont, and her master’s degree in public health from the University of New England.

Julia loved books and everything about them – the stories, the ideas, and the information they contained. Not only a reader, Julia was a born writer who loved everything about words, their meanings and proper use, the typefaces in which they were printed, the pens and paper used to write them. She had a prized collection of pens from many places. Fiercely intelligent, forthright, and curious, Jules was also very funny and could have a biting wit.

She was delighted by much and was joyful. She loved hiking, kayaking, the woods, fields, and waters, trees and flowers. She enjoyed exploring vintage stores and thrift shops. Julia loved much. She was a light to others. She was beloved.

Julia found a home at Oxford and in its people, its history and traditions, its libraries, and with her beloved teachers and friends, she discovered a wonderful community in which she could pursue her work and life. She was so happy in this place.

There are no words to express the deep sorrow and loss brought about by her death. It is unimaginable, unfathomable.

Julia was predeceased by all four of her grandparents (Marguerite Jeckot Gilmartin, Eugene Gilmartin, Edythe Rumpf Knox, John Knox) and two uncles. In addition to her parents, John Knox of Readfield, and Regina Gilmartin Knox of Brunswick, she is survived by beloved friends as well as an uncle, several aunts, and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held in the Emmanuel Chapel of the Cathedral of St Luke at 143 State Street in Portland on Saturday, December 9, at 9 am.

In Julia’s memory a scholarship is being established at Oxford University.

In the interim, to seek information on making a contribution, please email medsci@devoff.ox.ac.uk. Further information will

be forthcoming.