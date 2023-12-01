BATH – Mary A. Rice, 86, passed away Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born on June 20, 1937, a daughter of Stanley G. and Dorothy M. (Burdin) Reynolds. She graduated from Strong High School. In June of 1956 she married Walter R. Rice and they lived in Woolwich. Mary, AKA “Hurricane Mary” was employed as a Court Baylor at the Bath Court House. She worked the OUI weekend programs and loved cooking for them all.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary She enjoyed gambling at Foxwoods, playing Bingo, making dolls and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren whom she always made feel welcome.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter R. Rice on June 19, 1989.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene R. Perkins and her husband Wayne of Phippsburg, two sons, Arnold J. Rice of Woolwich and Russell “Rusty” R. Rice of Emden; three brothers, Gene Reynolds of Georgia, Jack Reynolds and his wife Nancy of Carmel and Michael Reynolds and his wife Dodi of Rumford; three grandchildren, Derek Perkins, Shawn Perkins and Sara Rice; five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Memorial Contributions may be made to:

The Plant Home

﻿Activities Fund

1 Washington St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

The Phippsburg

Sportsmen’s Club

272 Main Rd.

Phippsburg, ME 04562