CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Joan E. (Kelley) Walsh, of Cumberland Foreside, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 26, 2023, at the Mooring at the Downs in Scarborough. Her passing was about one week after her 86th birthday. Joan was born in Winthrop, Mass., the daughter of the late Helen Kelley and the sister of the late Barbara (Kelley) Kelley.

Joan, also known by family and friends as “Mimi,” was married to Robert (Bob) Walsh for 62 years. Joan is the mother of Joseph Walsh and his wife Patricia (Anderson) of Scarborough, Michael Walsh of Cumberland Foreside, and Robert Walsh and his partner Paige Bladyka of Portland. Joan leaves three grandchildren whom she adored: Cole, Emma and Myles Walsh. She also leaves several beloved brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joan graduated from Regis College in Massachusetts class of ’59 with a Bachelor’s degree and later received a Masters in Library Science. Over the years, Joan was a substitute teacher in public schools and a Sunday school teacher in Lexington, Mass. and Boca Raton, Fla. She was a volunteer librarian in schools and the library in Quechee, Vt. Joan was an avid bridge player and loved to teach bridge to many others.

Bob Walsh and his family thank the staff of the Mooring at the Downs in Scarborough for almost two years of loving care for Mimi.

A wake will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 9 there will be a funeral mass at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth. The burial will be followed by a reception at a place to be announced.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to:

Falmouth Memorial Library

Children’s Section

Falmouth, ME 04105