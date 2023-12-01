FREEPORT – Richard “Rick” Irving Morse, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. He was born in Freeport on March 3, 1942, the son of Earle F. Morse and Gertrude (Wiliams) Morse.

Rick graduated from Freeport High School, Class of 1960. In high school he was lucky enough to play basketball helping his team win two state championships, the first time Freeport had ever achieved this; something that Rick was forever proud of, along with his lasting friendships with cousin Jim and best friend Pete.

Rick attended Northeast Business College in Portland. He joined the Army on Feb. 14, 1963. In 1964, Rick married his high school sweetheart, Carol Thaxter, they went to Fort Belvoir, Va., where Rick was stationed. He served during the Vietnam war working in payroll with his friend, Paul. There, he and Carol made lasting friendships with Judy and Paul Estelow and family. A friendship enduring 59 years and continues to this day.

After discharge in January 1969, he and Carol returned to Freeport. Rick worked for the American Can Company, Town of Freeport, retiring from the Freeport Utilities in 2007.

His favorite relaxing spot was his camp at Lake Moxie with family and friends, enjoying his favorite pastimes fishing and hunting.

Rick is survived by his wife, Carol of Freeport; sons, Jason R. Morse of Florida, and Adam C. Morse; and his grandsons Wyatt J. Morse and Noah C. Morse of Freeport. Noah followed in his grandfather’s footsteps joining the Army in 2022. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Alice Morse of Freeport; brother-in-law David Thaxter and wife Gwen of Ridgefield, Conn.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rick was predeceased by brother, Frederick E. Morse in 2009 and sister, Judith A. Morse in 2020.

Rick will be remembered for his love of his family, especially his two grandsons that he adored, gathering with family and friends, smiling, and finding fun in living life.

The family thanks the entire hospital staff that cared for Rick during his short stay.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Online condolences may be shared with family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charitable Foundation of your choice

in Richard’s name

