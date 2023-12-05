TOPSHAM – John Carl Cunningham Jr. of Topsham, 61, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer with his loving family by his side. John was born in Brunswick, Maine on May 4, 1962, to John Carl Cunningham Sr. and Donna Jean Beal Cunningham. He was raised in Lisbon Falls and attended Lisbon schools.

He started his career at Ames Department Store where he met his future wife, Vicki Raymond Cunningham. He also worked many years as a bar tender at the Vacancy Pub in Old Orchard Beach. He married the love of his life, Vicki on May 14, 1994, in Biddeford. John and Vicki had their first child, Brittany Katherine Cunningham in 1995 followed by their second child, Kameron Clayton Cunningham in 1997. His family grew and became richer when John and Vicki adopted their niece Jazzmin J Cunningham and nephew Maliek J Cunningham in 2019.

A huge part of his life was his second family, The Reny’s. John started his twenty year career at Reny’s as an assistant manager in 2003. He continued to be promoted and quickly became their Chief Operations Officer. His greatest joy in life aside from his children were his three granddaughters, Addalyn Cromwell, Everly Cromwell and Braylee Berry. He had a passion for riding his Harley motorcycles with friends, having barbeques and bonfires with family, gardening at home and making people smile. He will be sorely missed and always remembered by his two siblings, Peg Robinson and Betty Ramos as well as many other beloved family members and friends. Every day he made it a point to live out his famous motto, “Livin’ the Dream!”

A time of visitation for John will be celebrated at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, Auburn Maine, on December 5, at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., immediately followed by a service at 1 p.m.

You may offer your condolences and share you many memories at http://www.thefortingroupfuneralhome.com.

