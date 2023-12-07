ORR’S ISLAND – Kenneth C. Graybill, Jr., 84, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 4, 2023. He was born Dec. 13, 1938, to Kenneth C. Graybill, Sr and Vivian A. Brown Graybill in Galva, Iowa. He was the 4th of 9 children and the first born son.

Kenneth joined the Navy after graduating high school in Galva. He was stationed in Brunswick, Maine at the Brunswick Naval Air Station where he met the love of his life, Blanche R (Stilphen) Graybill. They married, Sept. 4, 1959, and resided on Orr’s Island where they raised their children, Kenneth C. Graybill, III, Penelope J. and Trina E. Graybill.

Kenneth was a family man, a hardworking man, with one lifelong goal, to love his family and his fellow man. He gave love to those who were hurting, those who were lonely or in need. He taught us that family was very important, to be revered and hugged! He was “Papa” to his nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, “Uncle” or “Uncle Kenny” to his 49 nieces and nephews, Kenny to his siblings and Ken to his friends and coworkers. He traded a sea of corn fields in Iowa for the Atlantic Ocean for which he made his living as a lobster fisherman on Orr’s and Bailey Island and a merchant marine on small tankers in New York City and on seagoing oil tankers.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche R. Stilphen Graybill; his son, Kenneth C, Graybill, III and wife Mary-Lou Clift Graybill, his daughter Penelope J. Graybill Wilson and husband Mark E. Wilson, his son Warren D. Graybill, Sr. and partner Melissa Williams, his daughter Trina E. Graybill and husband Craig Turcotte.; his sister, Melvina Graybill McTernan and husband Thomas McTernan of Rockford, Ill, his sister Kathy Graybill Wulf of Holstein, Iowa and his sister, Ruth Graybill Buell of Cross Lake, Minn. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Darlene Graybill Huth, Louella Graybill Ludlow, and Delores Graybill Trimble, and his brothers, Roscoe Graybill and Roland Graybill.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2024 with a private burial.

Please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Kenneth’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please send a loving donation to:

Harpswell Santa Fund

PO Box 242

Harpswell, ME 04079 or

at http://www.harpswellsanta.org or to:

Orr’s Bailey Island Fire Department

PO Box 177

Orr’s Island, ME

