BRUNSWICK – Debra Anne (Gauvin) Meinke, 71, passed on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at MidCoast Hospital from a stroke.

She was born in Athol, Mass. on Aug. 20, 1952, the only daughter and first born to Howard J. and Lorraine A. (Duley) Gauvin. She attended Becker Jr. College in Worcester, Mass. after high school, class of 1970, graduating Gamma Chi Sigma in 1972. She took an executive secretary position at Travelers Insurance Co. in Hartford, Conn., using her shorthand and typing skills, a job she truly loved, before the computer age, where she met and married John L. Meinke in 1978. They moved to St. Louis, Mo. in 1979 and started their family with the birth of two sons in Missouri before returning to the northeast and settling in Trumbull, Conn. where they lived for 23 years and had their third son.

Maine was always the summer vacation spot for Debra growing up and then with their family, so when it came time to retire in 2006, it had to be in Maine, the place she and John both loved. John passed away from an unknown cancer at the time, seven months after their move to Brunswick.

Debra’s biggest joys in her life were her three sons, her family in Massachusetts, her grandchildren she became blessed with, and getting to live life “the way life should be” in glorious Maine. She also loved hand-writing notes and sending cards to people the old-fashioned way, through the mail. She put many miles on her car to Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts visiting those she loved. At home she enjoyed being part of the Loyalty Club women’s group in the Brunswick United Methodist Church and truly treasured the girlfriends she had, mainly through a widow’s group; lunching, dining, movie going, game playing and laughing a lot! She was also on the Social Committee of the Signature Pines Condo Association where she resided.

She was predeceased by her parents; and husband; and leaves behind her boys and families, Ken Meinke, Nicole and Walker in Vermont; Trevor Meinke, Zariel and Addyson in Connecticut; and Clayton Meinke in Portland; also her three younger Gauvin brothers in Massachusetts and their families, Jeff and Deb, Chris and Donna, and Steve, Kelly and special niece, Sydney, one special nephew “Matt-man”, who was like a fourth son to her, and other family members. Also, her sister-in-law, Ellen Meinke in West Hartford, Conn.

The family will be holding a service and spreading her ashes this summer. Please reach out to Ken, Trevor or Clayton for more info. – I Love you Mom

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous