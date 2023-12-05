BATH – Clarina “Bebe” Gilliam, 87 of Bath, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2023, after a brief period of declining health. Born June 15, 1936, her birth name was Marie Clarina Bernice Bernier, she was known to most as Bebe. She was the daughter of Mary Dee Wilson and Silvio Bernier. She spent much of her youth in Topsham and attended St. John’s School in Brunswick. In high school she lived in Biddeford before moving to Bath and graduating from Morse in 1955. She married Roger Gilliam in 1955. Bebe was the mother of 6 children. Forever devoted to her family, she was the caregiver to daughter Catherine and involved with the Pinetree Society in support of children with disabilities. After Cathy’s passing in 1992, Bebe decided to join the workforce and called herself a “late bloomer”. She worked for several years at Ames Department store in Brunswick. She left the workforce to assist in raising her grandson. ﻿

Bebe enjoyed reading, puzzles, flower gardens, traveling and luncheons with friends. ﻿

Bebe was predeceased by her husband Roger, daughters Rhonda Gilliam, Catherine Gilliam and Eleanor Healey, and her eldest son Eric Gilliam. She is survived by her brother Sonny Bernier of Lisbon, sons Richard Gilliam of Bath and Jeffrey Gilliam and wife Colleen of Wiscasset as well as grandchildren, Robert Healey of Bath, Amy Hammond and husband Dan of Gorham, Ann Kopf and husband Steve of Cherry Hill, N.J., Mathew Gilliam of Savannah, Ga., Nathan Gilliam of Wiscasset and Emily Gilliam of Wiscasset along with great grandchildren, Owen, Charlie, Meara and Julia. ﻿

Visiting hours for family and friends Dec. 6, 2023 at 638 High Street, Bath, from 4-7 p.m. Graveside committal service to be held in the spring per her wishes.

