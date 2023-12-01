PHIPPSBURG – Margaret “Peggy” Moore, 84. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Margaret Elaine (LaCroix) Moore. She passed away at Winship Green on Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:55 a.m.
Margaret was born in Bath on August 5, 1939. She loved going yard saling with her granddaughter Nicole Moore as well as Amber Moore, she loved to read, especially Nora Roberts, she loved hanging out with family cooking and eating food!
Margaret was loved by many and she will be sadly missed by all. As she moves on she leaves behind husband, Arthur Moore II, sisters Maureen Dassau and Patty Dolloff; son, Jeff Moore, daughter-in-law, Angela Bryant, daughters, Linda Datavs, Elaine Baker and Shelley Berry; granddaughters, Nicole Moore with Owen MacMurray, Amber Moore with Matt Wooten, Stephanie Small with Nick Small, Reba Moore, Miranda Berry, Morgan Berry, grandsons, Erik Datavs with Jamesis Datavs, Logan Berry; and lots of great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
She went up to heaven to be with her mother, Evely LaCroix, father, George LaCroix, son Arthur Moore III, her dog, Darcey, along with brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.