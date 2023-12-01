PHIPPSBURG – Margaret “Peggy” Moore, 84. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Margaret Elaine (LaCroix) Moore. She passed away at Winship Green on Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:55 a.m.

Margaret was born in Bath on August 5, 1939. She loved going yard saling with her granddaughter Nicole Moore as well as Amber Moore, she loved to read, especially Nora Roberts, she loved hanging out with family cooking and eating food!

Margaret was loved by many and she will be sadly missed by all. As she moves on she leaves behind husband, Arthur Moore II, sisters Maureen Dassau and Patty Dolloff; son, Jeff Moore, daughter-in-law, Angela Bryant, daughters, Linda Datavs, Elaine Baker and Shelley Berry; granddaughters, Nicole Moore with Owen MacMurray, Amber Moore with Matt Wooten, Stephanie Small with Nick Small, Reba Moore, Miranda Berry, Morgan Berry, grandsons, Erik Datavs with Jamesis Datavs, Logan Berry; and lots of great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

She went up to heaven to be with her mother, Evely LaCroix, father, George LaCroix, son Arthur Moore III, her dog, Darcey, along with brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.