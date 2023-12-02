Huber, Kendrick “Ken” B. 95, of Porter, in Scarborough, Nov. 15. Visitation, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish, Dec. 7,
5 p.m. – 6 p.m., service at 6 p.m..
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Huber, Kendrick “Ken" B. 95, of Porter, in Scarborough, Nov. 15. Visitation, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish, Dec. 7, 5 ...
Huber, Kendrick “Ken” B. 95, of Porter, in Scarborough, Nov. 15. Visitation, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish, Dec. 7,
5 p.m. – 6 p.m., service at 6 p.m..
Send questions/comments to the editors.