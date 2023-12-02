Arris Jr., Leland John 70, of Freeport, Nov. 26. Visiting hours, Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m. and funeral service, Dec. 5, 11 a.m., both at Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.
