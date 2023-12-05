BUXTON- Clayton B. Walsh, 89, passed away on Dec. 1, 2023, in Biddeford.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., at South Buxton Cemetery in the Woodman Section on Woodman Road.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

