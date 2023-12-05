Clayton B. Walsh

BUXTON- Clayton B. Walsh, 89, passed away on Dec. 1, 2023, in Biddeford.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., at South Buxton Cemetery in the Woodman Section on Woodman Road.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.