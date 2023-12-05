NAPLES, Fla. – Kevin Kelley, 75, of Naples, Fla. and formerly of Falmouth, Maine, passed away Nov. 25, 2023, surrounded by his wife, Theresa and family after fiercely battling cancer. He was a devoted and supportive husband, father, stepfather (who labeled himself D2), grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend.

Kevin was born Sept. 24,1948, in Somerville, Mass. to the late Paul and Rose (Seretto) Kelley. He was formally schooled and received a bachelor’s degree of Education at Salem State College in Salem, Mass. He taught high school math and science early in his career before obtaining his MBA from Babson College in 1973. He earned his CPA certification in 1975 while working for Arthur Andersen & Company in Boston, Mass. and continued there for four years. He also spent several years as Controller for the Boston Consultant Group; and one year as Chief Financial Officer of The Donley Company before moving to Maine to join his brother Paul in a multitude of business ventures.

Kevin was involved with several economic and non-profit organizations where he generously gave his time and expertise to better the communities in which he lived and worked.

Kevin was one of the founding directors of the Freeport Economic Development Corp. in 1996 and served on the board until 2004. He was the first President of FEDC from 1996-to 1998; he then went on to serve on the Tourist Based Core Committee and the Business Retention Attraction team. He also served on the Casco Bay YMCA Capital Campaign Committee and chaired the Building Committee and Construction oversight Committee where his leadership resulted in a new facility to be enjoyed by all from the southern Maine region. Kevin served as the Director of Camp Susan Curtis Foundation in Stoneham, Maine for 15 years (chaired 12 years on the Finance & Investment Committee and 2 years as President). He dedicated his time to raising additional funds to improve camp operations and allow more underprivileged Maine children to attend camp.

Kevin was CFO and CEO of R.E. Management Inc and Kelley & Kelley Commercial Development LLC for almost forty years together with his brother, Paul, who served as President. Together they accomplished many successful business ventures.

They owned, operated and eventually sold a chain of four national branded hardware stores in Maine. They later developed, built to suit, owned, and operated many real estate properties with tenants including the University of Maine, H&R Block, TD Bank, Southern New Hampshire University and Dunkin Donuts in Brunswick. Their Freeport tenants included Polo Ralph Lauren store, Nine West Retail Outlet and Brooks Brother Factory Outlet (which received the 1992 National Commercial Builders Council Award of Excellence for Best Commercial Project under 2000sf). They also developed a property in Topsham that included tenants such as Best Buy, Renys, Smittys Cinema and Shermans Book Store.

They also developed and owned four convenience store/gas stations in Maine and New Hampshire and a storage facility in Syracuse NY.

While his business accomplishments were impressive, it was the skillfulness and integrity he brought to all his business relationships that made him so many friends, and were the reason he was so respected and loved.

Those who knew Kevin respected his intelligence and wit. When he spoke; you listened, and what he said was thoughtful and measured. His longtime friend said it best when he said, “Kevin was like a brother to me. He taught me how to be a businessman but more important than that he showed me what it is to be a good human being. I will miss our political conversations. I will miss our reminiscing of our hardware store days. I will just miss his smile and his wisdom.”

People often sought advice from Kevin knowing he would provide them with sage advice that would serve them well. He had a knack for getting people to see things from a unique perspective and was a master negotiator which his friend Charlie so appreciated. When Charlie passed away in August Kevin jumped into action to create a foundation together with Charlies’ family, to help preserve his legacy of giving. He loved to help those that he believed in, whether it was one of his own family, one of their friends, or someone he met through his business. He was also known for doing the right thing – always – even when no one else was looking.

Kevin had many hobbies, his favorite among them were long boating trips to Bar Harbor, Cape Cod, and all of Casco Bay. He loved the coast of Maine and all it had to offer, and often took the opportunity to show out-of-state visitors the beauty of Maine. He loved golf, pickleball, and tennis. Travels took him and his wife to Vancouver, Sicily, Amalfi Coast and Capri, and recently a river cruise to Prague and Budapest on the Danube.

Each summer Kevin would gather his kids and grandkids for time together in Maine. So many fond memories were created during these times.

Kevin is survived by his beloved wife Theresa; daughter Allison (Kelley) Mowrey and husband Matthew, son Matthew Kelley; stepdaughter Stacey Bodwell and husband Matthew and stepdaughter Shannon Webber and wife Carleen Bernosky; and his cherished grandchildren Madeleine and Jacob Mowrey, Morgan and Brooke Bodwell and Kat Sheridan. He is also survived by his siblings Paul Kelley, Kathy Bowen and husband William, and Anthony Kelley.

He is also survived by nieces Christa Kelley, Jennifer Yilmaz, Kimberly Coron, Melissa Robare, Wendy Bowen, nephews Brett Bowen, Michael DeRosa and Elizabeth Webster, a longtime family friend and business confidant.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents Paul and Rose Kelley; sister Ellen DeRosa and husband Michael, and their son David, sister-in-law Robin Kelley, and son-in-law Paul Trahan. He was also predeceased by his dear friend and confidant of 40 years Charles Miller – aka Uncle Charlie.

A celebration of life will be held in Naples Fla. in December 2023 details to follow and early July next Summer in Maine.

Assisting the Kelley family is the Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich, MA. To send a letter of condolence to Kevin’s family please go to: MorrisFH.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations maybe sent to:

Charles E Miller

Foundation at

Bernstein Shur

c/o Andrew Wells

P.O. Box 9729

Portland, ME 04104

and/or:

Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute

Lank Center

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

(please make checks payable to Dana Farber in memory of Kevin Kelley)

