I have to wonder how those Republican members of the House, who rightly voted George Santos out, also feel about Donald Trump. Trump is still supported by most GOP members of Congress and a confusing number of American voters.
Trump is facing 91 felonies, including lying about his finances and business, paying a porn star to keep quiet, lying about hoarding classified documents and inciting an attack on the Capitol to stop an official proceeding on Jan. 6, 2021. He is also facing charges of election interference, trying to change election results, creating fake slates of electors and more.
He tells his supporters that he is facing these charges “to protect them.” I wonder how many of his followers are billionaires who have lied about the size of their homes? How many have paid off porn stars over an affair? How many have stolen top-secret documents?
Trump has stated, on several occasions, that he wants to do away with the U.S. Constitution and laws that have guided our country for over 200 years! If elected, he has said he wants to imprison (or worse) those who have not shown him personal loyalty and other “vermin.” Most of those people took an oath to the Constitution – not to him. None of this seems to bother his followers. Why?
Barb Osen
Orr’s Island
