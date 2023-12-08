$375,000 was the statewide median sales price for October, according to the most recent data from Maine Listings. That means half of homes sold for more, and half sold for less. On the high end was Cumberland County ($549,950) and on the low end was Aroostook County ($164,600). If you could close at list price, let’s see what that budget could get you across the state right now.

291 EIGHT ROD ROAD, Augusta — $379,000

3 beds, 1.5+ baths, 1,944 SF

First things first: the solarium with 35-foot-high ceilings, lined with warm redwood planking. You’ll likely spend most of the winter in this spot within the circa 1983 home on 4.5 acres. The second-floor bedrooms have sliding doors that open to the catwalk, letting the sunshine into as many places as possible in this passive solar design. When spring and summer come, you’ll be able to relax amongst the perennials, berries, and flowering trees on the property. Located less than 10 minutes’ drive from downtown Augusta. Listed by Heather Allen, Sprague & Curtis Real Estate. See the full listing.

276 PORTLAND STREET, Yarmouth — $379,900

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,125 SF

As a Cumberland County home, is this possibly… a deal? The listing calls this Cape “move-in-ready” while also needing some “personal touches.” It’s on a nearly half-acre wooded lot with a large back deck and fenced-in back yard, and located within walking and cycling distance of schools, groceries/amenities, restaurants, and great nature walks and parks. There’s a first-floor bedroom and laundry, open kitchen/dining/living design, and a brick hearth in the center of the home for complete coziness. Listed by Debi Buxton, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

236 BEAULIEU ROAD, Madawaska —$374,900

3 beds, 1.5+ baths, 3,534 SF

Demonstrating the Aroostook advantage is this circa 1993 contemporary on 1.5 acres that offers $106/per square foot. The focal point of the living area is the stone hearth with wood stove. Pass beyond that through a game room to a sunken sunroom with hot tub included. The eat-in kitchen flows into a dining room that leads out to the back deck. More details: bedrooms upstairs, radiant floors, finished basement, two-car attached garage, plus detached storage with a third garage bay. Listed by Stephanie Beaulieu, Fields Realty LLC. See the full listing.

