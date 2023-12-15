1125 LEWISTON ROAD, Topsham — $460,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,308 SF

Built in 1948, this ADA-modified, one-level home gets significant southern exposure, bringing bright light in through the bay windows around the breakfast nook and into the updated kitchen and the open living room. The formal dining room looks out over the back deck, and the primary bedroom has a private balcony. Check out the double chandelier pendants in the bathroom. The home sits on a landscaped, 1.26-acre lot above the Androscoggin River, a 15-minute drive to downtown Brunswick. Listed by Denise Swett, EXP Realty, LLC. See the full listing.

294 PORTLAND STREET, Yarmouth — $560,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,120 SF

A “complete renovation” for this 1955 ranch has given it modern mid-century style: the kitchen has a mix of open shelves and ceiling height, lighted cabinets with gold hardware, plus a chevron-patterned tile backsplash. Large, low-entry tile shower in the primary bedroom, and a relaxing tub in the common bathroom. The storage shed has also had a makeover. Home is on a 0.26-acre lot, located less than a mile via sidewalks to Yarmouth Village. Recent $15,000 price reduction. Listed by Rachel Cooney, Portland’s Choice Realty. See the full listing.

251 CLINTON AVENUE, Winslow — $675,000

3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,688 SF

Just east of Waterville along the Sebasticook River is a 10-acre parcel with 260 feet of frontage and a circa 2003 home that has a one-bedroom in-law apartment on the main floor and two bedrooms, including the primary suite, on the lower level. Walk out from the main floor to the large back deck, or from the lower level to a patio to overlook the in-ground pool, surrounded by a fence for safety. The listing says a new roof and driveway were installed in 2020. Heat pumps and electric fireplace for heating efficiency. Listed by Michelle Casavant, Surette Real Estate. See the full listing.

