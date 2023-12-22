629 W. AUBURN ROAD, Auburn — $400,000

4 beds, 1 bath, 2,029 SF

Something nice about the full listing for this circa 1820 home is the photo gallery, which shows each room furnished and then cleaned out, letting you imagine in detail your cozy, knotty pine paneled, ceiling coffered, wood stove heated life, choosing from multiple window benches or working in the attached, two-story barn/garage. Whole home generator, new roof, and Buderus boiler (according to the listing), and other updates are a plus. A couple hundred feet through the trees in the backyard is Lake Auburn. Listed by Jan Jacques & Co., Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

107 WEYMOUTH ROAD, Morrill — $325,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 3,100 SF

Another fixer-upper in the Midcoast—fallen drywall, peeling wallpaper, not-so-linear outbuildings—however, over here you’ve got 14 acres, rural zoning, and the listing says the roof and windows are newer. The original home was built in 1936, with nice, decorative details. Part of the house is an addition, undated by the listing, with attractive, horizontal wood paneling on the second floor. By car, Morrill is 15 minutes west of the coast and Belfast, and 45 minutes east of Augusta. Listed by Stephanie Cross, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

162 OLD COUNTY ROAD, Rockport — $479,000

4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,941 SF

Judging by the limited pictures of this circa 1847 farmhouse, it needs a fair bit of work, and it could possibly involve mold/mildew abatement. But! The 1.67-acre property has ocean views, and inside you’d be working with wide, exposed ceiling beams, hardwood floors, and antique doors. Zoning permits a two-family, with other applications upon approval. On the south end of Rockport proper, you’re closer to downtown Rockland, just a seven-minute drive away. Listed by Sandy Cox, The New England Real Estate Company, LLC. See the full listing.

