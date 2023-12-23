236 OCEAN POINT ROAD, Boothbay $698,000

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,649 SF

Live your sea captain dreams in this circa 1865 home, stalking the widow’s walk, admiring the inlaid wood compass in the front room, taking tea in the trellised gazebo, and studying charts on the window bench. Elaborate wallpapers, mahogany moldings, and pumpkin pine floors mix with modern details like the updated kitchen with Viking gas range and tile floor primary bath with large shower and clawfoot tub. One block from East Boothbay village and the Damariscotta River. Listed by Stephanie Branch, Legacy Properties, Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

7 HYLER STREET, Thomaston — $835,000

4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,941 SF

Tucked a block away from Main Street, this 1890 Queen Anne with wraparound porch includes a seamless two-story addition in the rear and a newer two-car, two-story garage. The renovated kitchen is modern farmhouse style, with a sash sink, teal bead board island and butler’s pantry with a second dishwasher and sink. An extravagantly carved original mantle surrounds a gas fireplace insert. Primary suite has a walk-in closet and modern bathroom, and there’s a third-floor office. Listed by Jeri Holm, Camden Real Estate Company. See the full listing.

1135 E. PITTSTON ROAD, Pittston — $550,000

8 beds, 3.5 baths, 5,900 SF

Built in 1880, the Moody Mansion stands out in small town Pittston, which is located on the Eastern River just south of Augusta. The property has played a few parts over the years, and it looks like it could use a shine, but it’s gorgeous: decorative phone and sink alcoves, multiple bedroom fireplaces, wood floors, and heavy-duty detailed moldings. For another $200,000, the property is offered with an additional 3.7 acres—for a total of 5.7—which includes river frontage and a large chicken barn. Listed by Harrison Wolfington, Laflin & Wolfington Realty. See the full listing.

