290 HALLOWELL ROAD, Pownal — $495,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 1,525 SF

This custom-built cutie on 3.7 acres keeps it sustainable with low-impact materials like poured concrete floors, heat pumps, a passive solar design to maximize incoming daylight, and a 5,000 KW solar array to offset grid electricity use. The primary suite has a tranquil looking soaking tub, and the lofted space above the open, central living area provides a little room for guests. Healthy looking gardens, plus a small barn, paddock, and training ring in case you’ve got a horse. Listed by Rita Armstrong, Portside Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

75 MIGHTY STREET, Gorham — $599,900

3 beds, 1.5+ baths, 2,868 SF

This is a big, pastoral split level with big energy savings: according to the listing, the solar array and battery storage power the whole home’s electric, heating, and cooling, while supplementing two other homes. Located about four miles from downtown Gorham, the home overlooks meadows and a stocked pond, using cathedral ceilings, large windows, and a full back deck to keep nature in view. Open main level with an extra-large primary bed; one car garage. Listed by Jen Whitehead, Dream Home Realty LLC. Off market.

1 MARK ISLAND, Winter Harbor — $2.3 million

3 beds, 2.5+ baths, 2,004 SF

Private island and a lighthouse alert! Tucked into the Mount Desert Narrows, right off the Schoodic Peninsula, is the Winter Harbor Light Station on 2.75-acre Mark Island. Built in 1856 and decommissioned in 1933, when it passed into private ownership, the lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. The keeper’s quarters were constructed in 1876 and the seasonal home now has solar power for heating water and wood stoves for heating the home. Water access only by private pier. Listed by Joan Pew, The Knowles Company. See the full listing.

