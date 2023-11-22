• Three-level unit overlooks Back Cove with views of Mt. Washington and the city skyline from the patio

• First level kitchen/living/dining space; two bedrooms face Casco Bay on second level; third bath, bed, and patio on third

• Solid steel frame building with community room, gym, heated outdoor pool; plenty of parking in addition to deeded covered parking space

• Open house on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas this year is a penthouse condo in Portland, Maine. I hope it’s not asking too much! But since I’m wishing, here are a few other things I would want for my dream home:

1. Be in a neighborhood with all the things I love about the city—special restaurants and local food, gorgeous public parks with tennis courts, breweries, and cultural events.

2. Elevation, maybe on a hilltop, so I can look at Back Cove and Casco Bay forever, see every sunset and Mount Washington on clear days.

3. Can the unit be in a good building? Something safe and secure, solid structure, and with recent updates, so I’m not surprised with a special assessment soon after I close.

4. An outdoor pool and nice landscaping would be ideal for warmer weather. An indoor gym for the cooler weather would be great. And room to store my bikes.

5. Underground, reserved parking for at least one car, and plenty of space for guests when they visit.

6. And if it’s not asking for too much, Santa, I’d like a nice floorplan. Three levels, so my loved ones can be together, cooking and lounging, on the main floor and then go upstairs to the bedrooms. (Water views for those too, please. And a large closet.)

7. And last, a patio. Get those views along with fresh air. That could be on the third floor, with one more room and bathroom.

Dear Santa, please help me find my perfect home in Portland this year. I really hope I’ve earned it.

#258 at 340 Eastern Promenade is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: