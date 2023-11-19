• Architect designed home on 2.5 acres along the Eastern River in Midcoast Maine; one hour drive from Portland, 20 minutes from Augusta

• Heating and cooling from energy efficient systems, including solar panels, heat pumps, oil furnace, and a back-up generator

• Two-car detached garage and full basement for extra storage; garden shed to help tend heavenly perennial gardens

• Open house on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Welcome to a peaceful, private retreat on the banks of the Eastern River, and bordered by a state protected wildlife area. Nestled on 2.5 acres at the end of a short road, this architect designed contemporary-style home is the perfect blend of tranquility and modern comfort. With two spacious decks and a view from every room, you watch eagles, ducks, and ice floes on the tidal river or face the colorful, organically maintained gardens on the sunny southern side.

The flowing floorplan across 2,250 finished square feet draws you in across a three-season porch and spacious entryway and mudroom, into an open concept home. The dining area overlooks the river. It sits opposite the kitchen, which has custom cherry cabinets, and flows into the bright living room complete with small wood stove, views to all sides, and deck access. Completing the first floor is a sun-drenched office with built-in shelving and a full bathroom.

Upstairs, find the primary suite with cathedral ceiling, walk-in closets, and a full bathroom. There’s also a study nook, two more light-filled bedrooms, and the laundry room. Ample closets and built-in storage space as well as hardwood maple floors are found throughout the home.

This well-maintained home is heated and cooled with energy efficient systems, including solar panels, heat pumps and a Buderus oil furnace as well as a whole home, back-up generator. The detached two-car garage, small garden shed, and full basement afford extra storage and the potential for a workshop or studio.

Dresden is in Midcoast Maine, just inland from Wiscasset and north of Merrymeeting Bay. It’s a one-hour drive to Portland, 25 minutes to Brunswick or Bath, and 20 minutes to Augusta.

29 Clancy Road is listed by Mary McAleney of RE/MAX® Shoreline. Contact Mary by phone at 207-799-4306, or by email at marymcaleney@shorelineagents.com.

