149 WESTERN PROMENADE, PORTLAND — $3.39 MILLION

6 BEDS, 4.5+ BATHS, 5,069 SF

Looking like it fell out of the French countryside and onto Portland’s tony Western Prom, anyone whose eyes have feasted on the gardens of this 1920 “storybook cottage” will be excited to finally look inside. Designed by John P. Thomas (Deering High School, Chestnut Street Church Community House), the home is top-to-bottom full of marble, brick, terra cotta tile and hardwood floors, luscious wallpapers accenting whitewashed walls, and multiple window benches and fireplaces. Two car garage with rear alley access. Listed by Ed Gardner, Gardner Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

79 OCEAN VIEW ROAD, CAPE ELIZABETH — $924,900

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 1,603 SF

Admittedly, this 1947 home isn’t totally Tudor, but the price per square foot difference between this ($577) and the home below ($166) is a clear demonstration of demand in the 04107. Located on a pretty, 0.4-acre lot almost equidistant to Fort Williams or Willard Beach, the flexible first floor has two front-to-back living/dining rooms or dens, with a fireplace and access to the three-season sunroom on one side. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Two car garage attached by breezeway. Listed by April D. Cohen, Duston Leddy Real Estate. See the full listing.

1 LINCOLN AVENUE, GARDINER — $975,000

6 BEDS, 5.5+ BATHS, 5,878 SF

Most recently operating as a massage school and spa, this unique 1931 home sits across the street from Gardiner Commons. It has High Density Residential zoning, which allows for an array of home businesses including a separate rental unit within the 24 plus rooms. Glowing oak is everywhere: in the butler’s pantry, moldings, heavy doors, staircases, and ornate mantels. The triangular corner lot has nine parking spaces and fenced courtyard. Listed by Debra Delmonaco, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

