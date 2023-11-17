• Car free living in this perfect Old Port pied-á-terre with exposed brick walls and an industrial-style kitchen

• Ideal in-town living with restaurants, museums, theaters, college campuses, parks, ferry lines, shopping, and grocers in the neighborhood

• Second-floor location, with building elevator, plus laundry and dedicated storage in the basement

• Open house on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Could there be a more ideal location in Portland, Maine than the Old Port? Award-winning restaurants, graduate school campuses, green pockets of parks, fresh fish, and ferry lines are all at your footsteps down cobblestone streets and brick sidewalks.

This is the perfect, little, stylish, urban home for someone on the move that appreciates efficiency and convenience. Enter the industrial kitchen, which has a stainless-steel backsplash to compliment the appliances. It opens across counter seating to the living room with an exposed brick wall. The bathroom, just to the right of the front door, has nice, white neutrals. There are three closets, the largest in the bedroom, which also features exposed brick.

The building has an elevator, with shared laundry and dedicated storage in the basement. Thinking seasonal? You can lease the property at minimum six-month intervals.

This address is also close to the current campuses for University of Maine Law School, the Roux Institute at Northeastern. Casco Bay Lines takes you to the islands, and while Interstate 295 is over the hill, if you want to really be car free, the Metro bus hub at Monument square covers the greater Portland area.

From this address, around the corner from Middle Street, your neighbors are unique, local, restaurants and bars, movie and live theaters, museums, shopping, nightlife spots, Harbor Fish, Standard Baking, and small grocers. Living here, you’d have that ideal in-town lifestyle, with everything right out the front door.

99 Silver Street in Portland is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

