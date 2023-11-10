• High-end condominium in a private neighborhood tucked into the Cape’s extensive, interior land preserves

• Two bedrooms include a primary suite, with a den for guest/flex space, plus year-round sunroom, and open kitchen, living, dining space

• Great systems: high efficiency gas/ propane heat, on demand hot water from Rinnai system, whole home back-up generator, public utilities

• Open house on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Move right into this beautiful, single level home in Cape Elizabeth—a two-bedroom condo with plenty of space for visitors, a peaceful place to read and enjoy the day in the sunroom, and an open kitchen, living, dining area to entertain and be together with loved ones.

This luxurious condominium was completed in 2013. It has had one owner, whose care for their home is evident in the spotless surfaces. Enter through the attached two car garage or the front door, where you will see the front bedroom and first bathroom/laundry room to your left and the gleaming kitchen to your right. The layout stretches back through the dining and living areas—with built-in shelves, a gas fireplace, and skylights—to the flexible den and primary suite, which has a tiled shower with built-in bench. The year-round sunroom is in the rear, with an exterior door to the patio. A full basement can be accessed back through the garage.

We love the ease and simplicity of the systems here too: public water and sewer, high efficiency gas/propane heat, an on-demand Rinnai water heater, and whole home generator for peace of mind.

Tanager Lane is in the Eastman Meadow neighborhood, privately set back into the Cape’s forested interior, surrounded by farmland and very close to Crescent, Higgins, and Scarborough Beaches. Access to the town’s extensive Greenbelt trails for walking and mountain biking is right off Eastman Road.

7 Tanager Lane in Cape Elizabeth is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: