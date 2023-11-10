1794 ROYALSBOROUGH ROAD — $250,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,074 SF

Set on 5.2 acres, this circa 1947 bungalow looks like it has more space than the finished square footage indicates. The attached two-car garage has a bonus room/office in the rear, and two sheds on the property, plus the attic, provide additional storage. Inside, there’s a wood stove in the bright front room, with both doorway and passthrough window to the kitchen and dining nook. You might want new appliances, but at this list price, that seems like a reasonable expense. Listed by The Libby Starnes Team, Signature Homes Real Estate Group, LLC. See the full listing.

311 STACKPOLE ROAD — $439,999

4 beds, 1 bath, 1,836 SF

Farmhouse fixer-upper alert! You’ll be stripping wallpaper, ripping up carpet, taking down ceiling panels, and refurbishing the antique cookstove in this circa 1820 home (though there has been a recent addition of a heat pump.) The two-story barn is described as “sturdy” in the listing, with room for stabling animals and maintaining a workshop. Also on the 3.18-acre property are apple trees, grape vines, a peach and black walnut tree, antique greenhouse, and additional pole barn. Listed by Wanda Finch, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

73 WOODLAND ROAD — $749,000

3 beds, 2.5+ baths, 6,046 SF

Built by John Libby Construction in 2006, this single-level home is designed for energy efficiency, with radiant heat throughout. Set on just over two acres, the square footage includes a finished lower level with a dedicated indoor grow space, and a solarium/sunroom that will keep plants and humans happy year-round. Stay warm by two stone fireplaces—one in the den and the other in the eat-in area for the kitchen. Enter via the front door or heated two-car garage with built-in storage. Listed by Brent Maurice, F.O. Bailey Real Estate. See the full listing.

