49 TEEL COVE ROAD, Saint George — $695,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 820 SF

What a wonderful spot this would be to wake up and watch the water, which you can see from the wraparound deck, as well as the window-lined living room and kitchen, which has an eat-in area and a three-seat bar facing Teel Cove on the Saint George Peninsula. Have access to a mile of shoreline on a private cove, including a sandy beach when the tide is right. Located about 15 minutes’ drive to Rockland, the sale also includes a deep-water mooring. Listed by Heidi Steele, Legacy Properties | Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

3011 SUGAR RIDGE, Carrabassett Valley — $525,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,550 SF

Who can resist a solarium by the ski slopes? Located on the north side of the mountain, this circa 1985 home on a half-acre lot is a ten-minute drive to Sugarloaf’s trails. There’s more sleeping space in the finished basement, which currently has an L-shaped bunk bed set up for three. Spacious, radiant heated mudroom for shedding your gear, and a wood stove in the lofted-ceiling living room, which open to a newly finished kitchen. Sold mostly furnished. Listed by Deborah Pierce, Mountainside Real Estate. See the full listing.

40 PORTLAND PIER, APARTMENT 12, Portland — $795,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,214 SF

This two-level unit on the top floors of the Portland Pier Residences has working waterfront views to either side—DiMillo’s to the southwest, and Custom House Wharf to the northeast. The main living space is on the top level, with wood fireplace and balcony off the living room and new appliances in the kitchen. The lower level, where you enter the unit, contains a bedroom suite with a full bath. The association offers private garage parking, building elevator, and a new natural gas boiler for common heat. Listed by Richard and Jean Murphy, Harborview Properties, Inc. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: