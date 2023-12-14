YARMOUTH – Peter was born in Lewiston on Nov. 20, 1944 to Anne (Crowley) and Philip Cheney. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2023 at the age of 79. He was well cared for and treated with compassion and dignity by all the members of the Avita team at Stroudwater, an assisted living community specializing in memory care, as well as the team from Compassus Hospice. Peter was diagnosed with Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA) in 2017, and as was his way, he volunteered to participate in numerous research studies to help advance the understanding of this disease. He was selfless to the end.

A longtime resident of Yarmouth, Peter was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Anne; and his brother, Philip.

He is survived by his sister, Sue Anne Bellavance; his wife, Patricia; his sons Chris and Tim and their partners Lisa and Liz; and his four grandchildren, Isabelle, Peter, Shea, and Zoe. Peter is also survived by his beloved Reinsborough family; and many nieces and nephews.

Peter lived a life of service to others. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962 and then went to Gorham State Teachers College, where he played soccer and baseball while pursuing his studies. After graduating in 1966, he pursued a lifetime of educational work as both a teacher and administrator.

Peter married Patricia Reinsborough of Yarmouth, also a lifelong educator, in June 1967. They raised two sons, Chris and Tim. Peter first taught in the Westbrook School system before moving to Yarmouth, where he taught and was an administrator for 34 years. He was a champion of all his students, made a positive impact on all of the students, teachers, and administrators with whom he worked, and always enjoyed running into them around town.

Throughout his life, Peter led by example, serving many organizations near and far. He did extensive volunteer work through and for Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. In retirement, he used his administrative skills on behalf of the Red Cross to lead recovery efforts following natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and several other locations. He and Pat spent their retirement winters in Florida, and when he returned to Maine he loved working at Val Halla golf course.

From a young age, Peter loved sports and being active. He was an avid runner. Completing the Boston Marathon was one of his proudest athletic accomplishments, but the Pat’s Pizza Clam Festival Classic in the town of Yarmouth was by far his favorite race and he loved encouraging new runners. He loved anything with some movement and competition, whether softball, tennis, or ping pong, but he was most known for his talents on the golf course. He loved his time on the links, whether in Ireland with his sons or closer to home with his many friends. Pete was a great teammate and even better friend. As a coach – whether leading a little league team, the elementary school basketball team or Yarmouth High School’s state champion soccer team – he always preached hard work and sportsmanship.

Most importantly, Peter was a family man. He shared a loving and caring partnership with his wife Pat for 56 years. Both of his sons, Chris and Tim, followed in his footsteps, pursuing careers in education. He was most proud to be Papa to his grandchildren, Isabelle, Peter, Shea, and Zoe, who gave him immense pride and allowed him to be his full loving self. He loved spending time with them during low tide at the beach, searching for hermit crabs, sand dollars, sea glass, and periwinkles. He instilled in all of them an appreciation for nature and a sense of adventure. He cherished watching them grow into the fine young adults they have each become.

Peter, more than anything, was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, Papa, and friend.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 336 Main St., Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Peter’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Peter Cheney to CAA Research at Mass General and mailed to the

Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office,

125 Nashua St., Suite 540,

Boston, MA 02114,

Attention: Kylie Baruffi.

Donations can also be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Peter Cheney.

